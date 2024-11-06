Expanding Preschool Opportunities: A Bright Future for Early Learners in Western Garfield County

Garfield Re-2 has made a transformative expansion in its early childhood education offerings, marking a significant milestone for local families. As the demand for quality preschool education continues to rise, Garfield Re-2 School District is providing more opportunities for its youngest learners.

With a strong belief that “an early start is a strong start,” Emily Kielmeyer, Garfield Re-2’s Early Childhood Coordinator, emphasized the importance of providing every child with access to preschool.

“We want to ensure that any family interested in early education can have that opportunity,” she explained. This guiding principle has driven the district to expand its preschool capacity by opening new classrooms, including two new preschool rooms and a toddler room at Elk Creek Elementary, four new preschool rooms and a toddler room at Wamsley Elementary, and an additional classroom at Colorado Mountain College.

Two new buildings were brought to Wamsley Elementary, making room for over 40 new tiny learners thanks to an $800,000 Colorado Employer Based Childcare Grant and a Colorado Capacity Building Grant that helped pay for the furniture, fixtures, and learning materials.

Historically, Garfield Re-2 has had long waitlists for early childhood education, and no options for children under three years of age. The recent expansion at both Elk Creek and Wamsley Elementary allows the district to offer more spots to families.

In an exciting partnership with CMC, the district is opening a new preschool classroom on the college’s Rifle campus. This new offering will provide families with flexible half-day preschool options, allowing them to choose either morning or afternoon sessions.

“We know that some families prefer a half-day schedule, and this new classroom at CMC will provide that flexibility,” Emily shared.

Despite staffing challenges, the district has remained committed to maintaining high-quality preschool programs. Kielmeyer credits the dedication of the preschool staff and directors for making it all possible.

“Even though we’ve faced staffing shortages, our teams work together to ensure that every classroom maintains the same high standards. Our directors, assistant directors, and teachers all collaborate to ensure our students are well cared for and engaged,” Kielmeyer said.

Preschool students and staff at the new modular early childhood facility at Wamsley Elementary. Theresa Hamilton/Garfield Re-2 School District

Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program has made access to early childhood education easier. In 2020, Colorado voters approved at least 15 hours a week (half-time) of publicly funded preschool for 4-year-olds through an increase in nicotine taxes.

“Half-time could mean two full days a week, or it could mean four half days a week,” explained Kielmeyer.

The expansion of preschool opportunities in the district ensures that all families who want to enroll their children in preschool will have the opportunity. Though some families may need to consider different locations based on availability, the district’s commitment to serving every child is unwavering.

“We are proud to be reaching a point where every child in our community who wants to attend preschool will have a spot,” Kielmeyer added. “This expansion will ensure that all of our students get the strong start they deserve.”

With this growth, the district’s preschool programs are not only meeting the needs of local families but also preparing the next generation for future success.

There are still limited slots available in preschool and in the toddler rooms. Contact Emily Kielmeyer by email at preschool@garfieldre2.net or by phone at 970-689-4248.