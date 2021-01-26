Expect traffic delays on eastbound I-70 near New Castle Wednesday for semi-trailer recovery

A FedEx freight truck that ended up in the Colorado River near Canyon Creek Sunday night is to be removed on Wednesday, resulting in expected lengthy traffic delays on eastbound Interstate 70.

Courtesy CDOT

Motorists are being advised of possible lengthy traffic delays after 9 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs due to a vehicle recovery operation.

Colorado Department of Transportation sent out an advisory Tuesday that “major impacts” should be anticipated as crews work to remove a Fed-Ex freight semi-tractor and dual trailer rig from the Colorado River near Canyon Creek.

The truck was one of several vehicles involved in a crash Sunday night during a snowstorm that closed the interstate for several hours.

The work is expected to begin around 9 a.m. and last until dark, CDOT Public Information Officer Elise Thatcher said in a news release.

“Overwidth traffic must use an alternate route,” she said. “Motorists should plan for the possibility of an eastbound traffic closure, in order to accommodate the vehicle recovery.”

All road conditions, closures and updates are to be posted to COtrip.org and CDOT’s Twitter page.

“We are anticipating recovery work may need to resume on Thursday in order to complete the job,” Thatcher said. “If work is required on Thursday, motorists should again plan for delays for eastbound traffic coming into Glenwood Springs.”

Recovery of the rig will require a crane, which is to be placed on the righthand side of eastbound I-70.

“Our goal is to have one lane of eastbound traffic moving slowly past the crane,” Thatcher said. “If there is not enough room to safely have a lane of eastbound traffic move slowly through the area, CDOT will enact a full eastbound closure.

The closure point would be mile point 109, and eastbound I-70 traffic would be turned around at that location.

Crews are hoping to complete the work as soon as possible due to an expected winter storm later in the week, according to the release.