Expect traffic delays on South Glen on Thursday, Nov. 5
South Hyland Drive repaving scheduled through Friday
Field surveying on South Glen Avenue and 27th Street in Glenwood Springs will impact traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Traffic control will include single lane closures on South Glen and minor traffic control on 27th Street.
Motorists should be aware of traffic control personnel and expect minor delays.
South Hyland Drive repaving
The South Hyland Drive project will be repaving through Nov. 7. The project was extended a week due to inclement weather delaying final paving. South Hyland Drive will be closed to through traffic with limited access to businesses and parking.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User