Expect traffic delays on South Glen on Thursday, Nov. 5

Field surveying on South Glen Avenue and 27th Street in Glenwood Springs will impact traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

Traffic control will include single lane closures on South Glen and minor traffic control on 27th Street.

Motorists should be aware of traffic control personnel and expect minor delays.

South Hyland Drive repaving

The South Hyland Drive project will be repaving through Nov. 7. The project was extended a week due to inclement weather delaying final paving. South Hyland Drive will be closed to through traffic with limited access to businesses and parking.