Extortion case against former U.S. Senate candidate in Colorado continued to late September

The criminal extortion and ethnic intimidation case against Mark H. Aspiri of Silt has been continued until Sept. 28.

Aspiri was due to appear for an arraignment hearing before Garfield District Judge James Boyd on Tuesday.

Aspiri is a former Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, running in 2014 but failing to make the primary that year.

He stands accused of felony criminal extortion and ethnic intimidation/harassment, a misdemeanor, for allegedly attempting to extort $1,200 from a Latino man on the threat of turning him in to immigration officials.

In July, Aspiri’s attorney, Chip McCrory, argued in court that any victim witness records should be made available to the defense, saying victim advocates employed by law enforcement agencies are not accorded confidentiality under Colorado state law.

McCrory declined comment outside the Tuesday hearing on whether those records have been released to the defense.

According to a Glenwood Springs Police Department news release from April regarding Aspiri’s arrest, he also allegedly expressed to the victim that he had the ability to end the careers of local police officers if they became involved.

