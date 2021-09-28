Extortion trial for former U.S. Senate candidate continued to late October

The felony case against Mark Aspiri, a former U.S. Senate Candidate from Silt, was continued Tuesday to Oct. 26.

Aspiri was due for arraignment on Tuesday before Garfield District Judge James Boyd before the continuance motion was filed. The former GOP candidate is charged with a class-4 felony extortion and misdemeanor ethnic intimidation/harassment following his April arrest. He allegedly attempted to extort $1,200 from a Latino man, threatening to turn him in to immigration officials.

According to an April news release from the Glenwood Springs Police Department, Aspiri also allegedly told the victim that he had the power to end the careers of local police officers if they got involved. Aspiri is represented by Carbondale-based lawyer Chip McRory.

Tuesday’s continuance is the second in the case after an Aug. 24 date was pushed to September.

Aspiri ran for Senate in 2014 but was defeated by Cory Gardner in the GOP assembly.