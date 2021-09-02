Family Block Party returns to Carbondale First Friday with Pride Parade

The Carbondale Block Party on May 3, 2019.

File photo courtesy of Michelle Smith, Carbondale Chamber

Carbondale’s September First Friday event will double as its ninth annual Family Block Party to bring the community together and raise funds for local organizations.

The Friday event will host vendors, a “KidZone” with activities for youth, food for sale, a donation center for food pantry LIFT-UP and Valley View Hospital first responders on site. All of the proceeds made from the event will go to local organizations.

It will also host a Pride Parade with local gender sexualities alliances organizations, including Carbondale Middle School’s and Roaring Fork High School’s, to advocate for LGBTQ, race and gender justice.

The parade will stage at the intersection of Second and Main streets at 5:15 p.m. and begin 15 minutes later.

“All are welcome to join,” a release from Family Block Party of event organizer Michelle Marlow said of the parade.

The school alliance groups involved in the parade will be beneficiaries of the event, as will the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, Colorado Animal Rescue, FocusedKids, LIFT-UP, the Rita B. Endowment Fund and Smiling Goat Ranch.

In the “KidZone,” kids can play carnival games, do arts and crafts and play with adoptable pets from the rescue.

Food will be provided from Slow Groovin’ BBQ and the Block Party beer and spirit garden will have offerings from Roaring Fork Beer Co. and Marble Distilling.

Family Block Party has typically been held in May but was canceled in 2020 and moved to September due to the pandemic. In 2022, it will return to First Friday in May.

This year’s block party is slated for 4-8 p.m. at the Fourth Street Plaza in downtown Carbondale. Admission is free, but a donation is suggested at the door, and donations of nonperishable foods are requested for LIFT-UP.