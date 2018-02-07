Family of slain Colorado deputy says he was a hero

COLORADO SPRINGS — The family of a Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in a shootout with a suspected car thief says they are grieving the loss of a hero and a “truly wonderful man.”

In a statement, the family of 34-year-old El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick says he reacted selflessly to protect the public and fellow law enforcement officers. They say, above all, he was man who loved Jesus, loved his family and lived life with passion.

Authorities say 19-year-old Manuel Zetina fired on Flick and a group of other plain clothes officers after a struggle as they tried to arrest him in the parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex on Monday. Zetina was also killed.

Flick is survived by a wife, Rachael, and 7-year-old twins. His funeral will be Saturday.