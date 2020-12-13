Family restaurant Hugo’s offers a different option, fine dining experience

New restaurant Hugo's, at 1605 Grand Ave., opens in Glenwood Springs for dinner Saturday, Dec. 12.



The plan was never to open during a pandemic, but Sandra Sovich and Hugo Muñoz said they are confident and thankful for everyone who supported them during the journey of opening their own restaurant in Glenwood Springs.

“We’d also like to thank absolutely every single contractor, electrician, the plumbers, the carpenter … they know who they are,” Sovich said.

“I also want to thank all our friends and family who supported us during this process. It was very challenging but having their support meant a lot to us and helped us to make it through.”

The mother-and son-in-law duo is backed by other family members with everyone bringing their own skills to the table to make this dream a reality.

Muñoz worked in various kitchens in Aspen previously, one including a role where he worked closely with the executive chef at the Hotel Jerome. Sovich had a career as an accountant, but both of them said they felt they were ready for a switch when they decided to own and operate a restaurant.

“I just decided to make a change because I was feeling like I needed a change. We ended up just opening a restaurant, and I don’t know why because I have no experience with restaurants at all. But he (Muñoz) is experienced,” Sovich said.

Muñoz said he wants to present another option for the community and that he will be serving gourmet American cuisine for lunch and dinner beginning on Monday, Dec. 14.

“We’re serving American food and we’re planning (for) fine dining,” Muñoz said “My dishes are … (a) nice quality and a high level of the food. (We have) dishes from every country, Mexican plates … Argentina, Nicaragua some of everywhere.”

Since Garfield County entered the red level for COVID-19, the two have had to make adjustments to the menu. The presentation of Muñoz’s entrees is an element they’ll have to sacrifice by putting them in to-go boxes for carryout or delivery.

Muñoz said he has a bistro steak dinner entree with Robuchon mashed potatoes and homemade onion rings that tends to be a customer favorite. There’s also a beet salad with cantaloupe and goat cheese that will be on the menu.

“This place is a family restaurant. Sandra’s husband is working very hard, and my wife is working very hard to (open) this place. The whole family is working very hard for this place,” Muñoz said.

While their timing may not be ideal, the family is moving forward with the opening of Hugo’s confidently and said they take pride in the quality of service they plan to provide, including the cleanliness of the restaurant in order to prioritize customers’ health.

“We have big goals and I know we can reach them. It is Covid, it is true it is scary, but I feel very, very confident we are going to make it through,” Sovich said.

The restaurant is located at 1605 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs, in the Van Rand Center space formerly occupied by Taipei Tokyo.

