Family Visitor Programs names Andrew Romanoff as executive director

Former state representative Andrew Romanoff was chosen as Family Visitor Programs executive director, succeeding Sandy Swanson, according to a news release.

Swanson served as the nonprofit’s executive director for 34 of its 38 years.

The agency provides home visitation services to pregnant women and to parents of young children residing in the Aspen to Parachute region and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs.

The agency also provides the Personal Responsibility Education Program, using an evidence-based curriculum to prevent teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, the release states.

Romanoff served in the Colorado House of Representatives from 2001 to 2009.

He was Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2010, losing to incumbent Michael Bennet in the primary election.

His 2014 bid for Colorado’s 6th congressional district in 2014, losing to incumbent Republican Mike Coffman. Romanoff made a second run for the U.S. Senate in 2020, losing to former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

“Before joining Family Visitor Programs, Romanoff served as president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado,” the release states.

“He also founded the Posner Center for International Development, taught in Central America, and speaks fluent Spanish.”