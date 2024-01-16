Fantasy Worlds Festival teleporting in to Parachute Branch Library this Saturday

This Saturday, the Parachute Branch Library invites all wizards, witches, fairies, dragons, and magic believers to the Fantasy Worlds Festival, a news release from the library stated.

This celebration of the worlds of fantasy includes JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth, the dragons from “Wings of Fire,” the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and many more, the release stated.

Games, trivia, crafts and snacks will be available. There will be drawings for door prizes. Costumes are welcome. This event is free and open to everyone, the release stated.

This year, it will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. For more information, call the library at 970-285-9870, the release stated.

Also, check out the Post Independent’s poll this week where you can vote for your favorite fantasy genre character, including the likes of Mr. Croup and Mr. Vandemar from “Neverwhere” by Neil Gaiman, Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien and Meg Murray from Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”