Fantasy Worlds Festival teleporting in to Parachute Branch Library this Saturday
This Saturday, the Parachute Branch Library invites all wizards, witches, fairies, dragons, and magic believers to the Fantasy Worlds Festival, a news release from the library stated.
This celebration of the worlds of fantasy includes JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth, the dragons from “Wings of Fire,” the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and many more, the release stated.
Games, trivia, crafts and snacks will be available. There will be drawings for door prizes. Costumes are welcome. This event is free and open to everyone, the release stated.
This year, it will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. For more information, call the library at 970-285-9870, the release stated.
Also, check out the Post Independent’s poll this week where you can vote for your favorite fantasy genre character, including the likes of Mr. Croup and Mr. Vandemar from “Neverwhere” by Neil Gaiman, Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien and Meg Murray from Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”
What: Fantasy Worlds Festival
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Grand Valley Recreation Center at 398 Arroyo Drive in Battlement Mesa
How much: Free
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.