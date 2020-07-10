Farm machinery sparked brush fire south of Silt Friday afternoon

A hay baler that caught fire in a field south of Silt Friday afternoon sparked a brush fire that was soon brought under control by area firefighers.

Garfield Sheriff Facebook photo

Wildland firefighting crews quickly knocked down a brush fire Friday afternoon that was started by a hay baler that caught fire in a field off Garfield County Road 311.

According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Facebook post Friday evening, officials were notified of the fire at about 3 p.m.

“With the extremely dry conditions, coupled with high temperatures and a prevailing wind, the fire quickly spread into the surrounding field,” according to the post.

Local fire departments, including Colorado River Fire Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service responded, and were aided by a field road that served as a fire break.

Crews were able to slow the fire’s progress before it could reach a stand of nearby trees, and the fire was quickly contained, according to the post.

Garfield County remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions due to the current low moisture content conditions and dry natural fuels.

Under the restrictions: