Farm machinery sparked brush fire south of Silt Friday afternoon
Wildland firefighting crews quickly knocked down a brush fire Friday afternoon that was started by a hay baler that caught fire in a field off Garfield County Road 311.
According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Facebook post Friday evening, officials were notified of the fire at about 3 p.m.
“With the extremely dry conditions, coupled with high temperatures and a prevailing wind, the fire quickly spread into the surrounding field,” according to the post.
Local fire departments, including Colorado River Fire Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service responded, and were aided by a field road that served as a fire break.
Crews were able to slow the fire’s progress before it could reach a stand of nearby trees, and the fire was quickly contained, according to the post.
Garfield County remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions due to the current low moisture content conditions and dry natural fuels.
Under the restrictions:
- Personal use of fireworks is not allowed
- All burn permits are postponed/canceled until further notice
- Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed areas, such as a permanent in-ground containment structure or store bought fire pit (temporary fire pans or rock campfire rings are not acceptable
- No fires of any type, including charcoal in undeveloped (non-irrigated) areas
- No smoking, except within a designated area, enclosed vehicle or building, a developed area or in an area free of combustibles
- No use of explosive materials, including “exploding” targets or bullets and tracer rounds
- Exercise common sense and industry safety practice when welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, and always clear a safe area of vegetation and combustibles
