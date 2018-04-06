‘Fatal attraction’ killer Jennifer Reali, tried in Glenwood Springs, dies after prison release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Notorious "fatal attraction" killer Jennifer Reali has died just three months after being released on parole.

The Gazette reports that the Colorado Department of Corrections on Thursday confirmed that the 55-year-old Reali died March 24 but offered no other details.

Reali’s spring 1992 trial was held in Glenwood Springs, due to pre-trial publicity in the Colorado Springs, where she and lover Brian Hood were from. The multiple-week trial also drew national media attention.

Reali became known as the "fatal attraction" killer following the murder of Dianne Hood in 1990. Reali, then 28, had donned camouflage and a ski mask when she ambushed Hood as she left a lupus support meeting.

Reali testified that her lover, Brian Hood, persuaded her to kill his wife, claiming it was "God's plan."

Reali's niece, Carly Dudley, said that Reali died, but declined to provide details. Reali was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014.

Recommended Stories For You

One Glenwood Springs resident who sat on the jury recalled that it was a difficult case to sit through as one of the 12 people charged with reaching a verdict.

“It was very long, and very graphic at times and somewhat emotional,” said April Carver, who owns the Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs with her husband Steve Carver.

“We knew we were putting her away for life, and none of us took that very lightly,” Carver said, recalling that it took seven days of deliberation to reach a verdict

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com