Fatal crash closes eastbound I-70 at Eagle-Vail; EB Vail Pass also closed

Update 9 a.m.: I-70 at EB 167 re-opened, please drive safely.

One person is dead after multiple accidents closed Interstate 70 early Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Two separate accidents involved multiple vehicles as roads turned icy and snowpacked, said Trooper Tim Schaefer, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol.

“We’re asking people to be cautious,” Schaefer said.

The scene of the first accident has been cleared, but Vail Pass is also now closed going eastbound on I-70 with no estimated time of reopening.

The first call came in at 6:42 a.m. from the local dispatchers. Eastbound I-70 was closed and traffic was diverted around the accidents, Schaefer said.

The CSP did not know how long the road would be closed.

This story will be updated.