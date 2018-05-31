FBI charges Carbondale man for pursuing sex with 7-year-old

A Carbondale-area resident is facing a maximum of life in prison after Kansas City FBI special agents believe he attempted to illicit sexual activity with a purported 7-year-old girl.

Posing as a single mother of two, an FBI online covert employee engaged in months of online chats with suspect Ryan Edward Mausner, 42, who lists a Missouri Heights address in Eagle County, including numerous sexually suggestive or overtly sexually explicit comments.

The affidavit, filed on May 25, alleges that Mausner engaged in the attempted online enticement of a minor, going so far as to travel with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual activity.

Using a fake backstory, the FBI online covert employee posed as a single mother living in Kansas City with her son, age 5, and daughter, 7. All three were made up.

From January 31, the day the conversations started, through May 25, the FBI received several messages that they believe establish "probable cause to believe Mausner has engaged in the attempted online enticement of a minor," states the affidavit.

By mid-March, the FBI filed a subpoena with his phone service provider for all subscriber information for the phone number Mausner used in the chat.

Recommended Stories For You

In early May, Mausner booked a flight to visit Kansas City following a series of sexually explicit conversations.

On May 25, he boarded a flight to Kansas City and on May 29 he was arrested.

The FBI, its Kansas City branch and the Child Exploitation Task Force headed the investigation.

"There is probable cause to believe Mausner has engaged in the attempted online enticement of a minor and has traveled to Missouri with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor," the affidavit states.

While Mausner's detention and preliminary hearings were originally scheduled for Thursday, they have been moved to June 5, according to records in the federal case.