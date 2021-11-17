FBI conducts searches in Garfield, Mesa counties as part of investigation of Mesa County Clerk’s Office

The FBI and state law enforcement officials searched four locations in Mesa and Garfield counties Tuesday in connection with a criminal investigation into employees of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, a Republican, and others in her office have been under criminal investigation over a possible election-security breach in August, after voting equipment passwords were posted online by a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office assisted the FBI in the operation, which was described by Mesa County spokesperson Stephanie Reecy as “federally-authorized law enforcement actions into potential criminal activity by employees of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and others associated with those employees.”

“No arrests were made, and the operations are related to ongoing investigations. Per order of a federal court, all documents related to these operations are sealed,” Reecy said in an email.

