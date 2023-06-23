FBI National Academy Session training to benefit Glenwood Springs police, community

Glenwood Springs Police Department Chief Joseph Deras and Operations Lieutenant John Hassell holding up their Yellow Bricks.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Just like in the book and movie “The Wizard of Oz,” this yellow brick road emphasizes the process and not the end.

“It’s the journey, not the destination,” said Operations Lieutenant for the Glenwood Springs Police Department, John Hassell.

This year, Hassell joined Chief of Police Joseph Deras in completing the Yellow Brick Road, which is a 6.1 mile run through an obstacle course built by the U.S Marines. It is the final challenge of the FBI National Academy Session in Quantico, Virginia, which is a 10-week long intensive course for executive leaders in law enforcement.

The academy offers many opportunities for networking, learning, excelling and exploring.

Hassell attended six courses ranging from fitness and health to executive leadership and advanced communication like networking with both domestic and international law enforcement.

“I thought it was all about professional growth, and learning how to be a leader,” Hassell said. “But as I arrived, I learned it was a lot about self actualization and self growth and betterment of my mind and body and leadership skills.”

The FBI National Academy is not something every officer gets an opportunity to participate in.

“Only 1% of law enforcement executives are accepted,” Deras said.

Deras completed the academy before coming to Glenwood Springs and continues to be an advocate for the program and its benefits for the police department and the community as a whole.

“The typical candidate there is later in their career,” Deras said. “They’re command level officers, typically around age 50. They have you reconnect with the basics and physical fitness standards that we had when we were first officers at the police academy.”

There is an application process, a waitlist and then each field office in the United States is allotted a certain amount of slots, Deras explained. There are four sessions per year, with around 250 students a session, leaving room for between 20 to 25 international students.

Hassell has been on the waitlist anticipating a chance to attend for over six years.

It gives officers throughout the nation, along with 25 other countries the ability to compare notes on techniques, technology and lifelong relationships between each other.

“There were agencies from New York City, LAPD, all through the South, Chicago, Spain, Brazil, Ecuador, Mauritius, which is off the coast of Madagascar, all over the world,” Hassell said. “And what I learned is that we are very much in line with the best practices in law enforcement throughout the world.”

Deras said that in one case United States forces were able to pinpoint a human trafficking culprit hiding in Ghana because of connections made through the academy.

Since the program is so intensive and exclusive, a kinship develops between officers who have graduated the program, whether they have known each other from their time in the academy or not.

The Yellow Brick Road is the final challenge of the program.

Hassell just returned with his after graduating from session 286. Deras graduated session 265 in 2016.

“Not everybody qualifies for that Yellow Brick,” Deras said. “For whatever reason, they couldn’t meet the minimum qualification because there’s a pre-qualifier to be able to do that.”

There have been some people who have not been in good enough shape and had medical emergencies, so officers have to qualify for it, Deras said.

The physical fitness course, which included health and nutrition but mainly focused on some sort of core exercise routine is one of the biggest challenges of the academy.

“By the end of each workout session, I was drenched from top to bottom in each class,” Hassell said. “Then, we would do a weekly challenge where all 238 of us came together with the instructors and they would have us do any given workout. They all had names, they were all Wizard of Oz related, and the final one is the Yellow Brick.”

After completing the greatest challenge of the academy, Hassell was able to graduate with his family and Deras there to root him on. He said he was grateful for his wife holding down all of the household duties while he was gone, which included taking care of quite a few needy pets.

“You can’t take care of others unless you take care of yourself and it teaches you to be a better leader, a better parent, a better partner and a better friend,” Hassell said.