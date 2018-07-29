Federal crews battling new fire burning southwest of Rifle

Federal firefighting crews and aerial resources are responding to the Cache Creek Fire burning in heavy fuels approximately 8 miles southwest of Rifle on White River National Forest lands in Garfield County.

According to a Forest Service press release, the fire was initially called in at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday. “Due to lack of visibility, crews began suppression operations on the fire early this morning,” according to the release.

There are no structures threatened and no evacuations or road closures at this time, the release stated.

As of this afternoon, six Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), a Type 1 helicopter and air attack are working to suppress the fire along with two engines and two hand crews. Air resources are concentrating efforts on the north and east flanks of the fire in coordination with ground crews.

“The fire is active and growing toward the east,” forest officials stated in the release. “The helicopter is conducting water dips at Battlement Mesa Reservoir, please avoid the area while suppression operations take place.”

Smoke is visible from the Interstate 70 corridor in Rifle, Parachute and Rulison. Persons are asked to not call 911.

For more information on how smoke may affect your health visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx .

Due to aerial operations, drones are also prohibited in the area.