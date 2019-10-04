Feds take over 100 pounds of meth case
Federal prosecutors have taken over the case against a man arrested in Glenwood Springs with 93 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his minivan.
Esquivel-Tecalco was taken into federal custody Tuesday, and he entered a plea of not guilty in the Colorado district of federal court Friday, according to court records.
Many documents in the case are restricted, but the federal judge ordered Friday Esquivel-Tecalco remain in custody.
Ninth District Attorney Jeff Cheney said that local prosecutors agreed to hand over the prosecution of Esquivel-Tecalco.
“Our office coordinated with the United States Attorney and consented to their taking jurisdiction and prosecution of Mr. Esquivel-Tecalco. He will be prosecuted in United States Federal District Court,” Cheney said.
Esquivel-Tecalco was arrested Sept. 9 in Glenwood Springs after being pulled over for speeding and weaving outside his lane on Interstate 70, according to Colorado State Patrol affidavit.
The CSP trooper convinced Esquivel-Tecalco to sign a form consenting to a search.
Law enforcement found 63 bricks of presumed methamphetamine stashed in the door panels of the minivan.
