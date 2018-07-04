FEMA authorizes funds to help with Lake Christine Fire

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Lake Christine Fire at Basalt.

FEMA Regional VIII Acting Administrator Nancy Dragani approved a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) after receiving the state's request Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

At the time of the request, the fire was threatening 500 homes in and around Basalt. Mandatory evacuations were taking place for approximately 219 households with an additional 154 homes on pre-evacuation orders.

The fire was also threatening infrastructure including a large power grid, utilities, equipment and a primary water source in the area. More than 2,373 acres had burned and no part of the fire had been contained. The fire started Tuesday and is burning on private, state, and federal lands.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state's eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires, according to the release. FEMA grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies, as explained in the release.