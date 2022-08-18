Fentanyl awareness event planned for El Jebel’s Crown Mountain Park on Sunday
The second annual “You Matter” fentanyl overdose awareness day takes place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Crown Mountain Mountain Park in El Jebel, drawing attention to the dangers of the synthetic opioid drug.
The event is held in conjunction with National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and in memory of former Glenwood Springs resident Emily Adams, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020.
“As an affected family in the Roaring Fork Valley who lost our daughter and sister to fentanyl poisoning, we are hosting our event to create awareness and, most importantly, saving lives,” said Catherine Adams, who formed Aperture of Hope along with her younger daughter, Emily’s sister Ashley Adams.
“We strongly encourage everyone’s presence, especially our youth,” she said. “Fentanyl has a strong presence in our valley, pressed in ‘fake pills’ and mixed with other substances.”
Area students have been invited to represent their schools, athletic teams and clubs by wearing their school colors.
The evening includes information booths and live music, Narcan training from High Rockies Harm Reduction, special speakers and words from family members of those lost to fentanyl overdoses.
Crown Mountain Park is located at 501 Eagle County Drive, El Jebel.
