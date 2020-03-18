Fierce winter storm heading for Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wintry weather is about to make a comeback to the high plains and Rocky Mountains.

Forecasters expect heavy snow and strong winds across much of eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.

They predict a nasty mix for driving — at least a few inches (centimeters) of snow along with ice and gusts over 40 mph (60 kph).

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for all of southeast Wyoming and the western third of Nebraska.

Forecasters expect a foot (30 centimeters) of snow or more in the mountains of northern Colorado and a wintry mix elsewhere in the three-state region.

The storm will let up Friday but temperatures will remain below freezing until the weekend.