Fiesta de Tamales: A celebration of community and diversity

IF YOU GO:

English In Action, a nonprofit based in El Jebel, will host its eighth annual Fiesta de Tamales from 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Crest Nursery in El Jebel.

The family-friendly event draws hundreds of community members from different backgrounds for a celebration of the diverse cultural traditions in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to supporting English In Action's mission to help adults learn English and foster a more cohesive community.

"For many in our valley, the Fiesta de Tamales represents a rare and treasured opportunity to socialize across cultural divides," according to Lara Beaulieu, executive director of English In Action. "It's a truly delightful event for the whole family."

Back again this year will be a contest to crown the Valley's Best Tamale. English In Action students and tutors will prepare tamales from secret family and regional recipes from Mexico and other Latin American countries. Guests will have the opportunity to sample and vote for their favorites.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico, local musicians and a DJ courtesy of Radio Tricolor will provide the entertainment Saturday.

Activities for children include piñatas and art activities from The Art Base.

Prizes of $1,000 in cash, a deluxe Aspen ski vacation, four tickets to Los Tigres del Norte and two tickets to JAS Labor Day Experience will be given away.

Tickets are $20/adult and $7/child in advance, or $25/adult and $10/child at the door.

Paid admission to the Fiesta includes homemade tamale and pupusa dinner prepared by former student Alma Guzman, and current student Maria Zelaya.

For tickets to the Fiesta de Tamales or to get more information about English In Action, go to http://www.englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.