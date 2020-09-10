Fifth Garfield County resident dies from complications due to COVID-19
A 57-year-old man is the fifth Garfield County resident to die from complications due to COVID-19.
Garfield County Public Health in a news release reports the number of cases have declined in recent weeks, but that health and safety guidance should still be followed.
“We regret that another Garfield County resident has lost his life to this illness. We offer our sincere condolences to the family,” said Yvonne Long, Garfield County Public Health Director in the news release. “For many people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild to moderate. However, we need to continue to take preventive action to protect those that may have much more serious complications.”
The fourth death related to COVID-19 in Garfield County was reported July 14.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User