Fifth Garfield County resident dies from complications due to COVID-19

A Centers for Disease Control illustration of the COVID-19 coronavirus.



A 57-year-old man is the fifth Garfield County resident to die from complications due to COVID-19.

Garfield County Public Health in a news release reports the number of cases have declined in recent weeks, but that health and safety guidance should still be followed.

“We regret that another Garfield County resident has lost his life to this illness. We offer our sincere condolences to the family,” said Yvonne Long, Garfield County Public Health Director in the news release. “For many people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild to moderate. However, we need to continue to take preventive action to protect those that may have much more serious complications.”

The fourth death related to COVID-19 in Garfield County was reported July 14.