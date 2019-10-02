Film, panel discussion continue conversation around teen suicide prevention

The Glenwood Springs schools’ Prevention Team continues its “Information and Inspiration” series next week with a film screening and panel discussion around teen suicide awareness.

On Oct. 10 at the Vaudeville Theater, the group will show the film “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” followed by a panel of experts speaking to the various responses and resources available in the Roaring Fork Valley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is free, but seating is limited.

The film and panel discussion take place in advance of the Garfield County Suicide Coalition’s Oct. 12 Western Slope Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide.

The walk is part of the Coalition’s Fall Connections Campaign. It begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Sayre Park. Register at afsp.org/Western Slope.

“We plan to link to the momentum we have created through our efforts with Garfield County Suicide Coalition, and continue to both educate and inspire our community to reduce stigma, increase outreach and encourage skills and hope throughout our region,” said Sonja Linman, prevention specialist at Glenwood Springs Middle School.

At the Oct. 10 event, there will be various information tables, followed by an introduction and the film screening begins at 6 p.m.

Following the screening, attendees will have a chance to engage with the panel in a question-and-answer format.

For more information about the film, visit http://suicidetherippleeffect.com/

Save the dates Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Glenwood Springs Recreation Center Responsive Services Team presentation on restorative practices in Roaring Fork Schools. Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m., Glenwood Springs District Office Social Media: The Impact on the Developing Brain, and Ways to Manage This Powerful 21st Century Tool — Screenings, presentation and discussion regarding the impact of social media on adolescent brains, recommended ways to manage social media at home and within our own lives. Jan. 9, 2020, 6-8 p.m., Glenwood Springs District Office Vaping: The Truth — Screening of the documentary VAPE, followed by a discussion and training on the newest products and laws surrounding teens, vaping and the associated health risks. Feb. 13, 2020, 6-8 p.m., Glenwood Springs District Office Safe Relationships: Teen Dating and Friendships, Safety and Resources for Supporting All Kids — Presentation and discussion with the lead therapist for River Bridge Regional Child Advocacy Center encouraging healthy relationships and specific ways to support our kids as they navigate the current relationship scene.



