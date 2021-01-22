Final days for Post Independent/Citizen Telegram Locals Choice nominations

Who’s your favorite realtor? What’s the best dessert ever in Garfield County? Where’s the best place to buy a mask?

Weigh in on these questions and more during the Post Independent and The Citizen Telegram’s 2021 Locals’ Choice nominations.

Go here to help select this year’s nominees by midnight Sunday, Jan. 24. So far this year, we’ve received over 6,000 nominations from over 800 people. As with all things pandemic, we’ve updated this year’s categories and included some COVID-19 related ones such as best remote instructor, best front line worker, best business reinvention/adaptation and more.

Voting will go from Feb. 1-12, with winners announced March 26 in the Locals’ Choice special section and at postindependent.com.