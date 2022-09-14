Final State of the Grand Valley meeting slated for next Wednesday

The third and final State of the Grand Valley meeting is slated for next week.

The event, which addresses economic development, child care and housing concerns shared between Parachute and Battlement Mesa, takes place at the Grand Valley Recreation Center — 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa — from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Two State of the Grand Valley meetings have so far been held since March.

The event, which is being emceed by Evan Zislis of the Aspen Institute, is free.