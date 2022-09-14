Final State of the Grand Valley meeting slated for next Wednesday
The third and final State of the Grand Valley meeting is slated for next week.
The event, which addresses economic development, child care and housing concerns shared between Parachute and Battlement Mesa, takes place at the Grand Valley Recreation Center — 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa — from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Two State of the Grand Valley meetings have so far been held since March.
The event, which is being emceed by Evan Zislis of the Aspen Institute, is free.
What: State of the Grand Valley meeting
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Valley Recreation Center, 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa
How much: Free
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.