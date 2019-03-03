Find out your health baseline at Valley View Hospital community health fairs

All blood draws and health fairs begin at 7 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.

A little blood can bleed a healthy amount of information.

Now in its 17th year, Valley View Hospital has begun its series of blood draws and health fairs through March and April. The health fairs offer community members the opportunity to receive a blood profile, which subsequently provides a picture of their overall health.

"These are all low-cost blood screenings," Valley View Hospital Exercise Physiologist and HealthQuest Coordinator Lydia Senn said of the $45 dollar blood profile offered at each of the three blood draws and health fairs.

"[The blood profile] is going to look at your heart function including cholesterol, triglycerides, and HDL/LDL," she said. "It is also going to look at liver function, kidney function, electrolytes, calcium, fasting glucose, and thyroid stimulating hormone."

New in 2019, participants may also receive additional blood-screening tests for vitamin B12, C-reactive protein, and testosterone.

"People do need to fast for 12 hours and drink lots of water the day before and the morning of," Senn said. "And, if they are diabetic, of course we don't want them to fast."

The blood draws and health fairs all begin at 7 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. , March 16 at Coal Ridge High School between New Castle and Silt, April 13 at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, and April 27 at Glenwood Springs High School.

With the help of numerous nonprofit community organizations from across the region, the blood draws and health fairs also offer screenings for blood pressure, skin cancer, breast cancer risk assessment, body mass index, body composition, posture, flexibility, vision, hearing, and more.

"And those are all free of charge," Senn said of those specific screenings.

Senn described the blood draw and health fair as a "fun, high-energy event" that not only provides screenings but also connects community members with healthcare professionals outside of the confines of a hospital.

Those wishing to receive a blood screening must be over the age of 18.

Additionally, a certified medical translator should be on site to assist those who do not speak English at the blood draws and health fairs.

"It is a preventative measure … and they are looking for a high risk in disease," Senn said of the blood screenings. "We just want to make sure that what we are screening for those who may be at high risk and not know it."

Participants who do receive a blood screening will receive their results back within one week by mail.

"It is a pretty big panel," Senn described of what the blood draws can screen for.

Additionally, numerous health-care professionals covering a wide range practices will be on site to engage with and answer questions community members may have.

