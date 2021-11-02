Find your 2021 Garfield County election results here
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, meaning results should start coming in shortly. We’ll be posting stories individually on all our local races, but you can keep coming back here to easily access all of them below. If a certain race isn’t linked yet, just know that we’re working on the initial version.
In the meantime, you can see real-time results on the Garfield County website.
City council races
- Rifle City Council results
School board races
- Garfield Re-2 School Board
- Roaring Fork School Board
- Garfield 16 School Board
Local ballot measures
- Ballot Measure 5B (Roaring Fork School District staff pay)
- Ballot Measure 2A (Glenwood Springs Airport milly levy)
- Ballot Measure 2B (Glenwood Springs Airport debt approval)
