Fire and Ice Festival at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Iron Mountain on Saturday

Dance of the Sacred Fire, shown here performing at a past Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony, is set to perform at Saturday's Fire & Ice Fest at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Although the days are slowly getting longer, winter celebrations continue in the dark and cold month of January.

“We wanted to give the community and our guests something fun to do in the month of January, and something different, like fire and ice,” Kate Henion, the marketing and sales manager at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, said.

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is putting on a new celebration called the Fire and Ice Festival, so people can enjoy the aspect of both elements.

The festival will feature the Dance of the Sacred Fire fire dancers, coupled with an ice tower, ice sculpting, and live music. The juxtaposition of the elements will be a sight to behold.

“It’s going to be something really visually stunning to see,” Henion said.

There will be two fire dances during the event. The evening will open at 4 p.m. with live music from the Missing Link Band.

An ice carver using a chisel to carve a sculpture.

Getty Images

There will also be live, interactive ice sculpting with Colorado Ice Works that will begin on Friday and continue into the event on Saturday.

The sculpting of an ice castle with a slide will begin on Friday, and, on Saturday, the sculpture will be finished, and the sculptors will be working on a bear and an alpine coaster.

“These interactive sculptures are going to be open until Mother Nature melts them; so basically, anytime the park is open, these will be open to the public as long as nature allows,” Henion said.

She said the castle will not be enormous, but it will be big enough to go inside, take pictures, and ride down the slide.

The big fire tower will also have the elemental extremes of an ice tower with fire billowing out of the top, she said.

The event is designed to appeal to all ages, and there will even be drink and food specials throughout the event, like an apple-pie fireball shot and churro sundaes.

“What we really wanted to do as a company was bring something fun, exciting, and something different for everyone to enjoy,” she said.