Fire at Three Mile bridge contained in 10 minutes by Glenwood Springs Fire Department

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department quickly contained a brush fire with high potential to spread near the Three Mile footbridge Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire near Three Mile Bridge at 2:21 p.m. Friday which had burned a quarter-acre on a moderate slope with the potential to spread quickly, a news release from Mina Bolton, public information officer for the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to completely contain the fire within 10 minutes and continued to extinguish residual fire within the containment area and prevent a reignition during high winds, the release states.

“Witnesses reported seeing juveniles in the area prior to seeing smoke,” the release states.

No injuries were reported and the Garfield County Fire Team is investigating the incident.

“Two engines, an ambulance, and two command vehicles with nine firefighters responded,” the release states.

Glenwood Police Department, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District and Colorado River Fire Rescue also responded to the incident.

“We would like to thank our mutual aid partners for being ready and available to assist,” said Incident Cmdr. Harlan Nimmo. “The unseasonably low moisture levels have created an early start to fire season. Please be safe with all sources of ignition at this time.”