Fire at Three Mile bridge contained in 10 minutes by Glenwood Springs Fire Department
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department quickly contained a brush fire with high potential to spread near the Three Mile footbridge Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire near Three Mile Bridge at 2:21 p.m. Friday which had burned a quarter-acre on a moderate slope with the potential to spread quickly, a news release from Mina Bolton, public information officer for the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to completely contain the fire within 10 minutes and continued to extinguish residual fire within the containment area and prevent a reignition during high winds, the release states.
“Witnesses reported seeing juveniles in the area prior to seeing smoke,” the release states.
No injuries were reported and the Garfield County Fire Team is investigating the incident.
“Two engines, an ambulance, and two command vehicles with nine firefighters responded,” the release states.
Glenwood Police Department, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District and Colorado River Fire Rescue also responded to the incident.
“We would like to thank our mutual aid partners for being ready and available to assist,” said Incident Cmdr. Harlan Nimmo. “The unseasonably low moisture levels have created an early start to fire season. Please be safe with all sources of ignition at this time.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fire at Three Mile bridge contained in 10 minutes by Glenwood Springs Fire Department
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department quickly contained a brush fire with high potential to spread near the Three Mile footbridge Friday afternoon.