Fire destroys Basalt mobile home, but firefighters prevent spread in Homestead neighborhood

A fire caused extensive damage to a mobile home in Basalt on Saturday night but firefighters were able to prevent the spread to adjacent structures, according to authorities.

The Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority was called to 210 Homestead Drive at 6:39 p.m. The first-responders were on the scene within nine minutes, according to Richard Cornelius, a division chief with the fire department. The call initially came in as a fire in the Aspen Basalt Mobile Home Park at 1900 Willits Lane, but the address was corrected while firefighters were en route.

"Firefighting efforts were aggressive and crews were able to have knockdown of the fire at 8:41 p.m., preventing further spread to adjacent structures," Cornelius wrote in a statement. "Multiple apparatus and 20 personnel from RFFRA were on the scene working for several hours to extinguish the fire and perform extensive overhaul operations."

The cause of the fire was accidental, the fire department said. There was no loss of life or injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist in finding alternative housing for the occupants.

The mobile home was extensively damaged by fire, smoke and water, according to the fire department. "A majority of the contents were either destroyed or damaged," the statement said. The monetary loss hasn't been determined yet.