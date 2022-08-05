Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday

A fire broke out in a home south of Silt on Garfield County Road 326 Thursday, and spread to the surrounding brush before being contained later that afternoon.

Colorado River Fire Rescue/Courtesy photo

A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials.

Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire.

“While en route to the fire, the smoke could be seen from Rifle,” a CRFR news release posted to Facebook states. “Upon arrival, the firefighters found a heavy timber log home and a brush-covered backyard, fully engulfed with flames.”

Smoke from the Thursday afternoon house fire south of Silt was visible from mile around.

Colorado River Fire Rescue/Courtesy photo

Firefighters took a defensive approach to the house fire while other crews focused on the brush fire caused by the gusty winds, the release states.

There were no reported injuries and CRFR did not have an immediate loss estimate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Responding to the fire from CRFR were two engines, six water tenders, two chief’s vehicles and an ambulance.

Mutual aid came from Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Grand Valley Fire Protection District . Garfield County Sheriff’s Office – Colorado , and Holy Cross Energy .