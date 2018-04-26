Fire district serving Parachute area has 4 candidates for 3 board seats

Voters in the Grand Valley Fire Protection District will have a chance this weekend to meet and ask questions of the four candidates running for three open seats in the upcoming fire district board election.

The Grand Valley Professional Firefighters Union Local 5106 sponsors a meet-and-greet with the candidates from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Grand Valley Fire Station No. 1

Voters can already start sending in their completed ballots for the May 8 election.

Prior to the meet-and-greet, the firefighters union posted short bios from each the candidates for voters to learn a little bit about the individuals who hope represent the district. They are Ed Baker, Michelle Foster, Michael Scott and Derek Wingfield.

Baker has been a resident of Parachute/Battlement Mesa for the past 45 years, including 27 years as a volunteer fireman with 13 years as an ambulance EMT.

In his bio, he said he has the desire and experience to serve on the GVFPD board.

In the past he's been on the fire board as secretary and president, responsible for developing budgets and management of financial matters.

Prior to moving to Battlement Mesa in 1982, Michelle Foster worked as an EMT at fire departments in Elizabeth and Meeker. She also worked as an EMT on the mine rescue team for Rio Blanco Oil Shale Co. in the Piceance Creek.

She joined the GVFPD as an EMT and firefighter as a volunteer and retired from the department in 2007 after 17 years of service.

She served on the GVFPD board for over 13 years, and if re-elected she will continue to work to maintain a high level of service to the community.

Division chief for the neighboring Colorado River Fire Rescue District Michael Scott started as a junior Emergency Service Explorer and worked his way up through the ranks as firefighter, EMT, EMT intermediate, and paramedic.

Scott has been in the fire and EMS service for more than 20 years.

Some of his past roles include being field training officer for Denver Paramedics, an EMS educator at Red Rocks Community College, and chief of EMS and training for Crested Butte Fire Protection District. He also worked for Foothills FPD and Pleasant View FPD.

Although new to the community for just over a year, he said he looks forward to serving the citizens as a board member.

A life-long Western Slope native, Derek Wingfield began his career in law enforcement in Parachute and helped develop the K9 program for the town's police department. A few years later a surgical complication forced him to transition to an administrative role with the town.

"I have worked beside and with the GVFPD the entire time I have lived in the area," he wrote in the Facebook post. "I feel my generation is out of touch and disconnected with the government side, and hope I can bring a voice to the table for that group."