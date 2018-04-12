Fire Fighters Association endorses three Colorado River Fire Rescue board candidates

The Colorado River Firefighters Association held a community event in Silt on Wednesday night for residents of middle Garfield County's fire district to meet some of the candidates running in the area fire board election next month.

Though not all of the candidates were able to make the informal event, the meet-and-greet had a steady stream of people come through to ask the candidates their thoughts on some of the issues leading this spring's election.

Eight candidates are running for three seats on the board of Colorado River Fire Rescue district, which includes New Castle, Silt and Rifle. Five of the candidates are running for two four-year terms, and three of the candidates are running for one open two-year term.

At the end of the night, the CRFA Local 4951 made its endorsements for each of the three open seats.

Landon Churchill, president of the firefighters union, said that while only a third of the union's membership was able to make the Wednesday event, each of the 45 full-time firefighters who work in the district were polled to determine the collective endorsement.

He said an overwhelming majority chose to endorse Paige Haderlie (four-year seat), Addy Marantino (four-year seat) and Alan Lambert(two-year seat).

Recommended Stories For You

"We have chosen to endorse these candidates because they exemplify the values of integrity, service and collaboration necessary to serve successfully on the CRFR board," the association posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

Board elections will be held at the fire stations in Rifle, Silt and New Castle on May 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Churchill said residents must cast their ballots in person at the fire station in order to vote. He added that, of the roughly 5,000 eligible voters in the last election, just 56 people voted.

Churchill also sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates, receiving responses from seven, as they answered questions like "why are you running" and "what is your vision for CRFR." More information about the candidates can be found on the Colorado River Firefighters Association Facebook page, including short video bios on each.

The Colorado River Fire Rescue board and area Chamber of Commerce also hosted a candidates forum at Silt Town Hall on Thursday night, in which questions were asked by a moderator. The forum is to be rebroadcast on Rifle community Channel 10 in the lead-up to the May 8 election.