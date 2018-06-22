Fire forcing evacuations in part of Oak Meadows outside Glenwood Springs

UPDATE 8:35 p.m. – Garfield County Sheriff’s PIO Walt Stowe said the fire is at about 40 acres, and is settling down. The last air drop was in process. Seven hand crews are being ordered up for tomorrow, as the fire has slowed for the night. A press briefing is planned at Sopris Elementary soon.

—

7:15 p.m. – Fire now estimated at 30 acres, one large air tanker, a type 1 helicopter and four single-engine air tankers are en route.

—

6:45 p.m. – Holy Cross Energy has reportedly turned off electricity in the area due to burning power poles.

—

A wildfire is currently burning at the southern end of the Oak Meadows off Four Mile Road, forcing the evacuation of several homes in the area, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

“It looks like we have about four or five houses in the immediate vicinity of the fire,” Tillotson said. “I just arrived and am trying to get a grasp on the situation.”

Backup has been called in from Carbondale, Colorado River Fire Rescue and the BLM, and air support has been called in to help fight the fire. The fire was first reported around 5 this evening.

Matthew Graham, manager of Heyl Construction, said some of his crew was the first to notice the fire, which he said originated from a transformer at a house near the top of Aspen Way that they were working on.

Quick work by the crew to dig a trench before firefighters arrived help keep the fire away from houses in the area, he said.

“Our guys went down and got a water truck and rakes and kept the fire away before the wind shifted away toward Carbondale,” Graham said, adding there are about 35 houses in that part of the Oak Meadows neighborhood.

Graham said his superintendent, Kent Olson, was the first to call in the fire as the crew was wrapping up for the day and noticed the fire. His foreman, Ranchero Chavez, and crew members John Smith, Jose Salais, who spotted the fire, Sam Macias and Rafael Wahlburg were some of the first on scene.

Graham said the owner of the house was inside at the time, and unaware of the fire until they notified her.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.