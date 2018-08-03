Fire in Flat Tops at 1,000 acres, 20 percent contained as of Friday a.m.

Forecasted cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity, along with precipitation received overnight on the Cabin Lake Fire in southern Rio Blanco County was expected to reduce fire behavior today.

“These conditions should allow crews to make good progress on the Cabin Lake Fire, which has reached 20 percent containment,” according to a Friday morning update from fire management officials.

The fire has grown since it started Sunday to approximately 1,000 acres. It is burning about 5.5 miles south of the town of Buford, near the New Castle-to-Buford Road through the White River National Forest in the Flat Tops.

Due to cloud cover, an overflight was not possible Thursday night, so crews will work to determine its size from the ground today.

Mostly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., along with cooler temperatures and 39 percent relative humidity was expected to help with firefighting efforts.

Fire crews on Thursday were able to gain containment on the western portions of the fire and made progress on the northern side of the fire, according to fire officials.

“Hand line was constructed along the southern side of the fire from the current containment line to the western edge of Forest Service Road 245 (Buford/Newcastle Road),” according to the report.

Crews were also continuing mop up and patroling cooler areas around the fire perimeter, especially within the Seven Lakes area.

Seven Lakes Lodge and neighboring cabins remain in pre-evacuation status, and the Buford/New Castle Road is closed at Rio Blanco County Road 10 to Forest Service Road 601 (Meadow Lake Campground turnoff).

The Blanco Ranger District of the White River National Forest has also implemented an emergency area closure for the Cabin Lake Fire. Information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/whiteriver/notices/?cid=STELPRDB5176138. The public is also asked to stay clear of the area to allow firefighters to safely manage the fire.