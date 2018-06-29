Fire near Sweetwater Lake northeast of Glenwood Springs, crews on scene

A fire burning northeast of Glenwood Springs has caused a closure between Shingle Peak trail and Turret Peak trail, according a press release from the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit.

The fire was first reported around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, and crews were on the scene by 9:30 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the fire was reported as six acres in size.

According to the press release, there are 12 crew members, one helicopter and eight smoke jumpers on the scene.

"Given the current fire conditions we are actively suppressing this fire within the wilderness area in order to reserve resources for new fire starts." said Marcia Gilles, Deputy District Ranger on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District. "Providing for firefighter and public safety is our number one priority."

As they monitor the situation, the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit would like to remind the public to stay clear from the area, to not fly drones in or around the perimeter and to avoid calling 911 with reports of smoke in this area.

Garfield County implemented Stage II fire restrictions as of 8 a.m. Friday, which includes restraints on smoking, campfires, outdoor machinery and more.