Fire on Iron Mountain prompting Glenwood Caverns evacuation

Helicopters are currently doing water drops on a fire that broke out along Transfer Trail north of Iron Mountain, prompting evacuations at the popular Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office advises to keep the area of Transfer Trail and the roadway clear for emergency equipment so that first responders can maintain access.

“The winds are calm, but a road closure is in place at the bottom of Transfer Trail,” Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said in the release at about 6:10 p.m. “A helicopter has been ordered for air support and immediate fire suppression.”

The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. and was burning in an area about 20 feet by 100 feet

“The fire appears to be on BLM land. BLM has been notified and additional resources have been ordered,” according to the release.

This is a developing story, and more information will be reported as it is provided.