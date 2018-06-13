Fire restrictions extended to White River National Forest

Stage 1 fire restrictions will be expanded Friday morning to include the entire White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management-administered lands in Summit, Eagle, and Pitkin Counties, and portions of Grand County adjacent to the Colorado River.

Fire restrictions are already in place for BLM lands in Garfield and Mesa counties, and on private lands in Garfield, Mesa, Eagle and Pitkin counties. The latest fire restrictions also include Trough Road southwest of Kremmling and the Dice Hill area south of Kremmling.

In addition, Colorado Mountain College has closed the disc golf course at Spring Valley in response to fire restrictions recently issued by the BLM and Garfield County.

“The course will be closed until further notice,” according to a news release from the college. “The baskets have been removed and campus security has increased its rounds on the disc golf course to help ensure the safety of the CMC Spring Valley campus and the surrounding community.”

Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity.

The BLM, White River National Forest, and Summit, Eagle and Pitkin County Sheriff's Offices will be enforcing the following temporary restrictions:

Recommended Stories For You

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds, such as a metal, in-ground containment structure – fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable.

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

“Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands,” federal land managers advise in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

“Fire restrictions on these lands will be in place until further notice,” it said. “Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.”

For more information about fire restrictions in these areas, visit: https://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2gjc/fireinfo_restrictions/index.html