Fire restrictions to lift Friday for unincorporated Garfield County, including national forest service lands

Fire restrictions in all of unincorporated Garfield County, including U. S. Forest Service lands are slated to expire effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Outdoor cooking fires and campfires are allowed if appropriate use guidelines are followed. All outdoor cooking fires and recreational fires must be attended by a responsible adult from the moment of ignition until the fire is extinguished and cold.

Wood burning recreational fire containers are limited in size to 3 feet in diameter and must be constructed of metal, permanent rock or masonry.

Wood burning recreational fires should not be within 25 feet of a structure or combustible material. A method for extinguishing the fire should also be in place prior to ignition.

Charcoal grills should not be operated on balconies. Outdoor cooking fires should be positioned at least 10 feet away from combustible construction. All grills must be stable and situated in a position to not allow tipping.

All cooking equipment must be in clean and proper working condition.

Anyone performing a non-exempted open burn in Colorado is required to obtain a burn permit. Agriculture land does not automatically provide exemption from open burn permitting.