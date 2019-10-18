Fire sparks near New Castle again on Friday

Investigators inspect the burn area along I-70 just east of New Castle Friday morning. Friday’s fire was the third within a one-mile stretch in the area this week.

Kyle Mills/Post Independent

Commuters traveling along Interstate 70 near the town of New Castle encountered yet another small fire Friday morning.

Early Thursday, a brush fire burned a little over 1 acre on I-70’s eastbound shoulder near New Castle at mile marker 107.

Additionally, Friday’s small fire sparked in a similar location near mile marker 105 also on Interstate 70’s eastbound shoulder.

According to Colorado River Fire Rescue spokeswoman Maria Piña, Friday’s fire was approximately 300 feet long and 50 feet wide.

The blaze, which shut down both of Interstate 70’s eastbound lanes for roughly one hour, was reported at 7:59 a.m.

Colorado River Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire by 9 a.m. with no injuries or property damage to report.

The cause of Friday’s fire was ruled undetermined.

When questioned about the possibility of arson given the similar timeframe and location of the fires, Piña said that too was undetermined.

“[Fire investigators] can’t find any evidence of anything,” Piña said.

