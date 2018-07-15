Fire spooks midvalley, destroys structure in El Jebel on Sunday

The midvalley received another fire scare Sunday afternoon as black smoke billowed up when a structure caught on fire on the north side of Colorado 82 across from the City Market parking lot.

A small workshop and attached storage building went up in flames at about 4:30 p.m.

"The wind picked up and started a wildland fire behind the structure," said Kevin Issel, deputy fire chief for the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Department. Firefighters surrounded the area and prevented the spread of fire. Issel said they were still putting out hotspots as of 6:30 p.m. and would remain on the scene for an indefinite time.

The cause is under investigation. Issel said workers were cutting metal in the workshop shortly before the fire broke out.

A house is located just 50 feet east or upvalley from the workshop and was perilously close to catching on fire, Issel said. A tree between the workshop and house caught on fire but was extinguished. Issel said firefighters were cutting it down because it was still smoldering. Several campers, vehicles and a residence to the west or downvalley side also were potentially imperiled, he said. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The fire singed trees and power poles within a few hundred feet of the Shadow Rock Condominiums, which also were threatened by the Lake Christine Fire on July 4 and 5.

The Lake Christine Fire is still fresh on minds of a lot of midvalley residents. Sunday's structure fire was in such a visible spot along the highway and across from the busy supermarket that the communications center was deluged with people reporting it.

"They said they received 22 911 calls" almost immediately, Issel said.

While the federal firefighting effort was being scaled back over the weekend, there are still hundreds of people fighting the Lake Christine blaze. Some federal firefighters up in Missouri Heights spotted the black smoke and came down to help fight the structure fire, Issel said.

The first firefighters arrived in a brush truck, custom-built for wildland firefighting, from Sun Valley, Idaho. That was about eight minutes after the call came in. The crew started hitting the fire with a hose as other wildland firefighters arrived and Basalt Fire Department pulled in with a fire truck designed for structure fires.

Firefighters surrounded the structure, hit it with water from three sides and prevented it from spreading. The workshop burned to the ground. Spectators could hear popping during the blaze. Issel said that was ammunition exploding.

Traffic on the highway was diverted onto Valley Road during the incident and reopened at 5:17 p.m.