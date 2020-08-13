FIRE UPDATES: Evacuations remain in effect for No Name, Lookout Mountain areas

Current Grizzly Creek Fire evacuations in effect, by order of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

No Name

Lookout Mountain

Homestead Estates

Bair Ranch

High Aspen Ranch

Coulter Creek

Cottonwood Pass

Spring Valley Ranch

Due to fire activity and conditions, these evacuations will remain in effect for at least the next 24 hours, according to information posted to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and garfieldcounty.net. Look for the latest information there.

The city of Glenwood Springs has created a web page to provide resources and information for people who have been evacuated due to the Grizzly fire, at http://co-glenwoodspringsparksandrec.civicplus.com/282/Evacuation-Center

The Glenwood Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, is the relocation point for evacuees of the Grizzly Creek Fire. Community Center amenities and showers are available to evacuees.

Other resources available to those affected by the fire:

RED CROSS: Contact: 1-800-RED-CROSS

Red Cross will be on-site at the Community Center 6:00am – 7:30pm Wednesday, August 12th through Friday, August 14th offering disaster relief services. Accommodations can be arranged through the Red Cross by visiting the Community Center.

LIFT-UP: Contact: LIFT-UP 970-625-4496 or email info@liftup.org

LIFT-UP is available to help with food, clothing, and household items for any individuals or families affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire.

NOTE FROM INCIDENT COMMAND: The Grizzly Creek Fire sincerely appreciates the outpouring of support and offers of donations. However, we can’t accept donations of food, beverage or masks. Rest assured that our firefighters are fully self-sufficient and well provided for. Those who want to support firefighters or those affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire can donate to your local fire protection district, the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.