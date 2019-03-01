Firefighter injured while trying to help I-70 car crash victims

EAGLE-VAIL —An off-duty Vail Fire Department lieutenant suffered serious injuries when he was struck after he apparently climbed out of his car to lend a hand during Friday morning's traffic accidents along eastbound Interstate 70.

The Vail firefighter's name would not be released until family had been notified, Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak said.

"He’s stable, but has been admitted to the hospital," Novak said.

The firefighter was on his way to work at around 6:15 a.m. when he came upon the accidents in the Eagle-Vail area. It appears he he was struck by another vehicle when he stopped to help, Novak said.

The firefighter suffered facial and head injuries, and was transported to Vail Health where he is listed in stable condition, Novak said.

In addition to the off-duty firefighter, three other people were transported to the hospital.

