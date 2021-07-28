Firefighters battle small blaze behind Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs
No evacuations ordered as mutual aid on its way
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department is battling a small blaze on a ridgeline west of Yampah Mountain High School.
“We have crews on scene of a 20’ x 20’ wildland fire about ¼ mile west of Yampah Mountain High School on the ridgeline,” A Glenwood Springs fire Facebook post states. “There are multiple trees burning in the perimeter.
Crews plan to cut a line and lay hose to contain and extinguish the fire. There are no evacuations ordered. Mutual aid from (Upper Colorado River) Fire and Colorado River Fire Rescue has been requested.“
