Firefighters bring wind-whipped fire near New Castle under control

A fire that broke out along Garfield County Road 335 across the Colorado River from New Castle earlier this afternoon caused some concern with the high winds that were whipping along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Crews from Colorado River Fire Rescue brought the blaze under control quickly, though, after a brief road closure around 4 p.m., according to district spokeswoman Maria Pina.

The fire burned an area about 100-by-100 feet. A cause was not immediately known, she said. Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted at the scene.

The National Weather Service had issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, calling for high winds, warm temperatures and low humidity, resulting in high fire danger.