Firefighters continue work on 1,800-acre Hunt Fire

Firefighters from the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit continue to manage the 1,874-acre Hunt Fire on Bureau of Land Management land about 26 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

The Hunt Fire was started Thursday night by a lightning strike on BLM-managed lands, which includes Hunter Creek, Willow Creek, and Big Jimmy Gulch, according to a news release from the BLM.

The White River Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has implemented an area closure to provide for firefighter and public safety in the area around the wildfire.

The area closure includes public lands and routes within an area north of Rio Blanco County line, east of Hunter Creek Road, west of Willow Creek Road, and extending north to County Road 5. This includes Big Jimmy Gulch. See attached Closure Order # CONOS000-19-01 and map.



Two heavy helicopters are working the fire, along with two hand crews and several engines from BLM and local cooperators.



For the latest information about the Hunt Fire, visit the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, @RioBlancoCountySheriffsOffice.