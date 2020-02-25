Firefighters extinguish mobile home blaze near Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs Firefighter Harlan Nimmo heads back to the firetruck while battling a mobile home fire in the three-mile area just outside of Glenwood Springs City Limits on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Three-Mile area.

“It was in Garfield County,” Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said. “It’s in the Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District.”

According to a news release issued by the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, upon arriving on scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke emanating from a mobile home.

“The original 911 call came from a neighbor,” Tillotson said. “She was a little bit uncertain as to who may or may not actually be in the [mobile home].”

Firefighters immediately searched the residence, as it continued to burn, and were able to confirm no one was inside.

Within 20 minutes, firefighters had substantially extinguished the blaze Tillotson said.

“It took another hour or hour-and-a-half for final mop-up but they had initial knockdown in about 20 minutes or less,” Tillotson said.

According to Tillotson, no people or pets were injured as a result of Tuesday morning’s mobile home fire.

Tillotson did say however that the mobile home would be a “total loss” due to significant smoke, fire and water damage.

Tillotson believed approximately 25% of the mobile home sustained flame and water damage but extensive smoke damage throughout the mobile home resulted in a total loss.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire at “around 9:32 a.m.” according to the news release.

Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District also provided mutual aid.

“We had one of Glenwood Springs’ water tenders and then we had a water tender from Carbondale hauling water,” Tillotson said. “We feel like we probably used about 3,000 gallons of water.”

According to Tillotson, none of the adjacent properties in the area were damaged due to the fire, however a nearby storage shed was exposed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the fire was unknown.

The Garfield County Fire Investigation Team, in conjunction with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department are still investigating Tuesday morning’s mobile home fire.

