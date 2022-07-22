Firefighters mopping up small fire in Battlement Mesa

A firefighter douses a brush fire in Battlement Mesa on Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A small brush fire that broke out near a residential neighborhood in Battlement Mesa on Friday afternoon was quickly brought under control by responding agencies, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

GCSO Communications Officer Walt Stowe said residents near West Battlement Parkway were evacuated from their homes after the fire was reported around 3 p.m. The fire, which damaged fences, electric poles and a field, was controlled shortly after 4:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

“We were able to get on top of this one and keep it from becoming something bad,” Stowe said.

People living in the area are now allowed to return to their homes, Stowe said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.