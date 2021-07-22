Home occupants help snuff wildfire in Missouri Heights

A small wildfire is visible south of Fender Lane in Missouri Heights at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The fire was in a sparsely developed area along Wind River Road. This view is looking south toward The Crown.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

Fast-acting homeowners got a wildfire under control soon after it was sparked by a lightning strike in Missouri Heights Thursday afternoon, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Issel said Thursday night.

The wildfire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. along Wind River Road, a sparsely developed area south of Fender Lane. A thunderstorm was rolling through the area at the time.

“The lightning up in Missouri Heights was just crazy,” Issel said.

The lightning strike was about 50 yards from a house, he said. The occupants initially saw flames 30 feet in the air, then the fire settled down into the grasses, sagebrush and oak brush. People in the house beat down the flames and had it mostly under control by the time firefighters from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Carbondale arrived, Issel said.

Three fire engines and 10 firefighters responded and helped contain the fire.

The fire was close to the Garfield-Eagle county line, about 4 miles from El Jebel.

